Congress disciplinary panel meet today to decide on KPCC plea for Thomas' expulsion

New Delhi/Kannur: The meeting of the Congress Disciplinary Committee will be held in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the action to be taken against former Union Minister and AICC member, KV Thomas, who defied the party's whip and attended the seminar held as part of the CPM's Party Congress in Kannur.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) led by its president K Sudhakaran has sought stern action against Thomas for indulging in anti-party activities by attending the CPM seminar and making utterances that were detrimental to the interests of the Congress Party.

Sudhakaran also alleged that Thomas was in league with the CPM for over a year. He also labelled the former Union Minister as a "terrible Congressman".

On Monday, the KPCC president clarified that what irked him and perhaps the rest of the Congress camp was the fact that Thomas chose to dismiss the high command warning and attend the rival's seminar on the very grounds where many of their party workers have shed their blood.

The disciplinary committee led by senior Congress leader AK Antony is expected to recommend suitable action against Thomas to the party high command.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Thariq Anwar, is a member of the disciplinary committee. According to available indications, the committee will first seek an explanation from Thomas.

The KPCC sent the recommendation for disciplinary action to the party high command since being an AICC member, Thomas could not be expelled or suspended from the party by the State unit.

While speaking to the media in Kannur on Sunday, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that with the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that nothing would happen to Thomas even if Congress took action against him, people could easily see through the real intention of the CPM and the CM.

He accused the CPM central leadership of surrendering before the Kerala unit at the Party Congress. Venugopal further taunted the CPM by asking whether the topic of Thomas attending the seminar was the main issue for the CPM to discuss in an all-important party forum like Party Congress.

He alleged that the CPM, which was hitherto talking about forging an alliance with anyone opposing the BJP and Narendra Modi, used this Party Congress as the main venue for building an anti-Congress movement in the country.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Thomas is a leader who has received maximum recognition in his political life.

While saying that Thomas has derived maximum benefits from the Congress Party, Chennithala wondered how such a sudden change occurred to his good colleague.