KSRTC gets Rs 30 crores to disperse salaries after employees threaten strike

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 30 crores to KSRTC, its debt-ridden state transport corporation to disperse salaries.

The government's intervention came shortly after Kerala State Transport Employee's Union called for an indefinite strike citing non-payment of salaries.

The Union state leadership had made clear that if salaries were not paid before April 15, 2022, the organisation would have to resort to extreme steps including the boycott of duties.

The Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) too had lambasted the Corporation for not upholding its end of the agreement with the employees.

Citing gross irregularities at the state-owned venture, CITU has called for an indefinite strike from April 28, 2022.

It has also demanded the reinstation of employees who previously worked under KSRTC's empanel system.

Amid the din of protest, Transport Minister Antony Raju had said that a strike would mean even less money for the debt-ridden KSRTC.

Earlier, the government had sanctioned Rs 202 crores to KSRTC for the dispersion of pensions and settlement of loans

Bus fare hiked



The Kerala government has also decided to hike bus fares in view of rising fuel prices in the country and the mushrooming of protests concerning the same.



The minimum charge for bus fares has been hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10 (for 2.5 km) whereas Rs 1 will be charged for every additional kilometre instead of the previous 90 paisa.

The new rates will be effective from May 1, 2022, Transport Minister said.