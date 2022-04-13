Suresh Gopi dubs those who showed 'intolerance' toward his Vishu Kaineetam irritating toads

Actor and Member of Parliament Suresh Gopi, who raised eyebrows for allowing a group of youngsters to touch his feet as he offered them 'Vishu Kaineetam' from his car, has hit out at critics.

Addressing a Vishu celebration in the capital city on Wednesday, Suresh Gopi labelled those finding fault in his 'good intention' as irritating toads.

'Vishu Kaineetam' is a tradition followed mainly in Kerala, where elders give money to younger ones with a blessing that the wealth will multiply and help them prosper.

Gopi, who is a BJP member, claimed to have given 'kaineetam' to nearly 30,000 persons - "from parents to little children" - mostly in the Thrissur district.

"I placed Re 1 into the hands of children, not a token seeking votes after 18 years. Those notes had Gandhi's photo, not Narendra Modi or Suresh Gopi's... but some crooked minds have found fault in it. Such intolerance.

"What should I say to such 'choriyan makrippattam' (roughly translates to irritating toads) that cannot see the good intention behind what I did," said Gopi.