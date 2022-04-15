Palakkad private bus driver's license suspended after door-less journey seriously injures student

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Screengrab of the incident from CCTV footage.

On the incident of a student passenger sustaining serious injuries after falling off a speeding private bus at Mannarkkad here, the driver's license has been suspended.

The Motor Vehicle Department on Thursday suspended the driving license of Manjeri-native Jaseer for three months.

The incident that occurred Tuesday was caught on CCTV. The footage shows a person being thrown off the bus as it was navigating a turn at speed.

A tenth standard female student from Ariyur sustained serious injuries from the fall onto the tarmac surface.

The Motor Vehicle Inspector found that the incident occurred as the bus did not have a door.

