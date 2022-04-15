How official apathy delayed PSC posting for eligible teachers in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Strange are the ways of the appointment system in the Kerala PSC. Many times, those hapless candidates having their names in the PSC rank list have to wait for the mercy of the corrupt officials of the respective government department. Only if officials get "satisfied", vacancies will be reported to the PSC.

Many of those who found a place in the 2103 PSC rank list for UP School teachers in Kozhikode district had to run from pillar to post to get appointments, that too after years of wait. Many in the rank list didn't get posting till date due to official apathy.

In the beginning, candidates were recruited from this rank list. But later, appointments were freezed. But in the informal inquiry made by the eligible candidates, it was found that vacancies were not reported by the Education Department purposefully.

Many candidates had alleged that it was due to the corrupt attitude of some of the officials that vacancies were not reported. Some of the candidates approached the Vigilance Department, seeking a probe.

As per the RTI reply received by the candidates, there were 142 vacancies. When the candidates approached the court, 92 candidates got appointments.

But again there was a delay in reporting vacancies. But the Education Department's stand was that vacancies were not reported because of the non-completion of the staff fixation in schools.

The applicants again approached the Administrative Tribunal just before the expiry of the 2013 list. They got a favourable verdict in 2019. The High Court rejected the appeal filed by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE).

The Tribunal's final verdict came in November 2021 as per which the department was asked to report 58 vacancies to the PSC. The Tribunal ordered issuing advice memos to these candidates in one week's time and appointment order in three weeks' time.

As per this order, the applicants were supposed to get appointments in January. But nothing happened as the DDE office sent the file for seeking Advocate General's legal advice on exploring chances for filing an appeal.

But the reply was negative. Then the file was sent to the General Education Department's main office. But the file was reverted to the DDE office from there for appropriate action. By this time, the eligible candidates filed a case for contempt of court. Later, the file was sent to the Kozhikode PSC office. The file is now with the PSC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

But, a decision on sending the advice memo to these candidates can be taken only at the meeting of the PSC members since the rank list has expired.

Many in the list are nearing 50 years of age. Even if they get an appointment, it will be for a period of a maximum six to seven years.

Kozhikode DDE denies allegations



Meanwhile, the Kozhikode DDE has denied the allegation that the appointments were delayed due to the vindictive stand of the DDE office.



No posts were sanctioned during 2011-16. After the creation of the posts, all vacancies were reported to the PSC. It is a usual department procedure to seek legal opinion about the chances of going for an appeal against an adverse court verdict, she clarified.