Palakkad man accused of killing his kids ends life in Bengaluru court

Bengaluru: A Keralite, accused of killing his two minor children in 2020, died by suicide. He jumped from the fifth floor of the Civil Court Complex here on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old undertrial, Jatin R Kumar of Karippali in Palakkad, was brought to the court from the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara when he pushed away a constable escorting him and took the plunge.

Kumar was accused of smothering his two children, Toushini, 3, and one-and-a-half-old Shastha, to death with a pillow at their residence at Akshaynagar in Hulimavu in March 2020.

He was reportedly frustrated over losing his job at a hotel and had been undergoing treatment for depression.

Kumar allegedly committed the filicides after a quarrel with his wife, software engineer Lakshmi Shankar, hailing from Tamil Nadu.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a psychiatrist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)