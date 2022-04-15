Pro-CPM trade unions rebel against ministers of minor allies

Thiruvananthapuram: In an interesting turn of events, the CITU-affiliated unions in Kerala have raised a banner of revolt in various state government undertakings, which are under ministers belonging to the minor allies in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The CITU is its feeder organisation of the CPM, which is the largest party in the ruling LDF.

Ministers in charge of Electricity, Water Resources and Transport, along with the heads of the government-controlled bodies managing these services in the state have drawn the CITU's ire.

Ironically, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had issued a call to rein in trade unions while addressing the CPM state conference held last month in Kochi.

Moreover, a party document released during the conference titled ‘Party views on new Kerala' had directed trade unions to curb their disagreeable tendencies. The documents had also issued a call to strengthen the public sector undertakings in the state.

However, soon after the party conference, trade unions in three public sector bodies rebelled against the management. The undertakings are Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

While CITU's state secretary K S Sunil Kumar severely criticised the Electricity Minister, the union's state president Anathalavattom Anandan took on the Transport Minister.

Battle in KSEB

Incidentally, the agitation by the employees' union against KSEB Chairman B Ashok is intensifying each day. The Electricity Minister, B Krishnankutty belongs to Janata Dal (Secular), a minor constituent of LDF. A few days ago, senior CPM leader A K Balan met Krishnankutty at Palakkad to sort out the issues in KSEB. This was based on instructions from the CPM. However, the meeting failed to resolve the union-chairman tussle in KSEB.

At the meeting, Balan informed Krishnankutty that the minister could change the decisions of the chairman. CPM sources said the party felt that the minister was unable to control the chairman.

The chairman had the other day suspended some union leaders in KSEB. However, though he later cancelled the suspension orders, the leaders were issued transfer orders. Neither the CPM nor the CITU has taken these decisions lightly.

CM's silence

A significant aspect of the tussle between CITU and management is the silence maintained by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A former electricity minister, Pinarayi is very well aware of the situation in KSEB. According to them, even the Chief Minister feels that some union leaders were going overboard in their demands.

Moreover, Krishankutty was compelled to take over the Electricity portfolio by the chief minister even though he had wished for Water Resources, which was given to Kerala Congress (M). So, Krishnankutty is heavily dependent on the chairman to run the department.

KSRTC, KWA strife

The CITU union in KSRTC launched protests after there was a considerable delay in the payment of salaries. Union leaders severely criticized Transport Minister Antony Raju.

In KSEB and KSRTC, CITU is joined in its protests by AITUC, the trade union of CPI, another major partner in LDF.

The Kerala Water Authority falls under the portfolio of Minister Roshy Augustine, who belongs to the Kerala Congress (M). Here, the CITU union has objected to the redeployment of staff.