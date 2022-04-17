Class-10 girl found dead after fall from 12th floor of Kottayam flat

Kottayam: A teen girl died apparently after falling from the 12th floor of a premium residential tower in Kottayam town.

The deceased is 15-year-old Reya, the daughter of John Tenny Kurian and Shilpa who are residents of Flat 12 B at Skyline Exotica residential towers at Devalokam.

Reya was a Class-10 student of Pallikoodam school.

The tragic incident happened at about 10 pm on Saturday night.

Security personnel spotted the girl lying on the ground after they heard a thud.

Though a badly injured Reya was rushed to hospital by police, she succumbed soon.

Reya's father, who is an IT professional, is based in the US. The whole family was earlier in the US, but Reya, her sister and mother had returned earlier. The three had been staying at the flat for the last four years.