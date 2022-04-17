Nod to grant Rs 29.82 lakh for Kerala CM Pinarayi's medical treatment in US revoked

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Administration Department has cancelled the order permitting the disbursal of Rs 29.82 lakh to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on account of the medical treatment he had availed in the US recently.

A revised order issued by the Public Accounts Department cited factual errors in the original order as the reason for the cancellation.

The order approving the disbursal of the amount was issued on April 13.

It was mentioned in the order that the amount was being disbursed following an application submitted by the chief minister requesting the same on March 30.

On further inspection, there seemed to be an over-estimation in the amount stated and the order had directed the chief minister to repay the same.

Normally, it is the Chief Minister's Office that submits such applications on behalf of the chief minister. However, it has been mentioned in the order that the chief minister personally made the submission.

The State government called the directive inappropriate, given the order was passed by a department under the control of the chief minister.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had availed treatment in the US between January 11 and 26.