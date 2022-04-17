Palakkad murders: BJP to expose police failure at all-party meet

Palakkad: The BJP has decided to attend the all-party meeting called by the Kerala government in the wake of two back-to-back political murders in Palakkad district.

The saffron party will send its state general secretary C Krishnakumar and district president K M Haridas to the meeting scheduled on Monday.

Krishnakumar on Sunday said the BJP will expose the failures of the police at the meet.

Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty, who is also the MLA from the Chittur assembly constituency in Palakkad, will preside over the meeting.

BJP state president K Surendran had earlier in the day said the BJP's state leadership will decide whether to attend the meeting or not.

Alleging lapses on the part of the police in maintaining the law and order in the district, Surendran accused the police of aiding the culprits to escape.

The BJP state leadership would appraise the central government of the prevailing situation in the state, he said.

Sreenivasan, 45, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop at Melamuri on Saturday. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after SDPI leader Subair was killed at Elappully, allegedly by the RSS.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP-RSS and SDPI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. Earlier, in December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.