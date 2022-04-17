30 including children injured in stray dog attack at Kalpetta

At least 30 persons, including children were bitten by a stray dog at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the dog attacked without provocation. A four-year-old girl child was bitten on the face. The child's injuries are not serious, reported Manorama News.

The injured are being treated at the General Hospital in Kalpetta.

The dog attacked residents of Emily, Pallithazhe, Mess House Road and Ambaleri near the Kalpetta Town.

The local authorities are reportedly searching the dog that was chased by the locals after the attacks.