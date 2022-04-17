KSRTC management to seek overdraft for salary disbursal from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is set to disburse pending salary to its employees from Monday. Earlier it was announced that only a part of their pending salary will be disbursed on Monday.

The salary payment was delayed this time due to bank holidays which prevented the timely transfer of Rs 30 crore state government aid from the Treasury Department to the bank account of the crisis-torn public transporter.

Though the KSRTC sought an assistance of Rs 75 crore, only Rs 30 crore was sanctioned by the government. The KSRTC needs Rs 82 crore for meeting the salary expenses. So, the management plans to take an overdraft of Rs 42 crore as part of meeting the salary obligations.

Poor planning on the part of the KSRTC management meant it couldn't arrange the salary funds before the weekend. The KSRTC accounts department was hoping to give at least a part payment to the employees if it received money from the government on Saturday.

Unions on the warpath

Compounding the financial woes, the employees unions are on the warpath aginst the KSRTC management and the Transport Minister.

With the National Transport Employees Union belonging to the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) also launching the agitation, all the unions owing allegiance to both the ruling and Opposition parties are now on the street in protest against the salary delay.

The AITUC launched an indefinite agitation before the Central Bus Station at Thampanoor here. Union general secretary MG Rahul said that it was a shame that the KSRTC management could not disburse the salary.

The pro-INTUC Transport Democratic Front at its meeting held here the other day decided to go on a strike on May 6. Its working president R Sasidharan said that the union would also launch an indefinite agitation at the Secretariat from tomorrow (Monday), demanding disbursal of salary before 5th of every month and the implementation of the salary agreement in its letter and spirit.

KL Rajesh, the general secretary of the KSRTC Employees' Sangh, which is affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), said that his organisation held a fast in front of all the 92 depots in Kerala. The union will hold a march to the State Secretariat and district KSRTC depots tomorrow.

The unions belonging to the CITU, INTUC and the BMS have given notices for strike.

Pro-CPM union livid

The pro-CPM KSRTEA (CITU) has come out strongly against Transport Minister Antony Raju and KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar, holding them responsible for non-payment of salaries.

Union State secretary V Santhakumar reminded Antony Raju that the latter could become the minister with their active backing. He also alleged that Antony Raju was working against the interest of the employees after becoming the minister.

He said the onus on disbursing salary rested with the minister and added that such a delay was due to the sheer inefficiency of the minister.

Santhakumar asked the KSRTC MD to resign from the post if he was not able to disburse employees' salary on time.

Meanwhile, about 25,000 employees hoped for good times ahead despite the financial crunch that beset them on Vishu and Easter.