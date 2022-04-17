Visuals of sexual assault of actress were copied multiple times, reveals forensic test

Kochi: The probe into the leaking of the visuals of the sexual assault of a leading actress is extending to more courts, after a forensic test found that the visuals were copied multiple times on to different gadgets.

It has been alleged that the pen drive containing the visuals of the assault was leaked from the court.

A cyber forensic test has found evidence for someone copying the visuals from the pen drive using a laptop on December 13, 2018, more than a year after the assault.

The investigation team had first received the forensic test result of the pen drive, an evidence in the sexual assault case. The forensic test was conducted after it was alleged that the visuals from the storage device were copied while it was in the court's custody.

Based on the test result, the investigators sought permission for questioning the court sheristadar – or chief officer – and the clerk responsible for the safekeeping of evidence. The permission has been granted.

During the test, it was found that the visuals were copied on dates other than December 13, 2018. Digital evidence revealed that the pen drive was attached to more than one laptop.

The pen drive was kept, at different points of time, at the Magistrate Court at Angamaly, Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam, and the Additional Sessions Court holding the trial.

The investigation extended to the courts after confidential court records pertaining to the case ended up in secret folders in the mobile phones of the accused persons.

The illegal, multiple examination of the pen drive containing the visuals without the court's permission has been considered as a serious breach.

In his statement, director Balachandran said that actor Dileep and his aides had viewed the same visuals that were leaked from the court at the actor's residence.

The trial court has asked the investigators to provide a list of documents that were leaked from the court, and the names of officials who would be interrogated. The investigation team would provide a detailed report on Monday.

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a leading south Indian actress in a moving car on the night of February 18, 2017, while she was headingto Kochi from Thrissur. The act was reportedly videographed.

Actor Dileep has been arraigned as the eight accused in the case. He was arrested on July 10, and was let out on bail on October 3.