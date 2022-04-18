Dileep's brother, brother-in-law set for Crime Branch interrogation again

Kochi: The Crime Branch will once again question eighth accused and actor Dileep's brother P Anoop and brother-in-law T N Suraj on Tuesday in connection with the 2017 sexual assault of a prominent actress.

Both of them were served with a notice to report at the Aluva Police Club on Tuesday at 11 am.

The questioning came in the backdrop of Suraj's telephone call in which he purportedly revealed that Dileep's actress wife Kavya Madhavan had direct links with the case.

The statement to be given by Suraj in reply to questions on this particular phone call is going to be crucial in the further investigation of the case.

Though both of them were asked to appear before the Crime Branch for questioning last week, they skipped it with a purpose.

Sources say the duo kept away to delay their grilling before the questioning of Kavya Madhavan so as to avoid any kind of setback for the defense side. But the Crime Branch got the legal advice to put off the questioning of Kavya.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting the report on the further probe in the case ends on Monday.

Earlier, the trial court had asked the Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith to file a report on how the copy of the report submitted to the court on the leak of the contents in the all-important pen drive from the court got leaked to the news channels. (It holds visuals on the crime.)

The request of the Crime Branch seeking three more months' time to complete the continuing probe is now pending before the High Court.

Cyber expert Sai Sankar will give his statement on Monday regarding his involvement in the alleged destruction of digital evidence in the conspiracy case in which Dileep and his relatives are accused.