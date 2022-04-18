Kerala CM set to visit US again to continue medical treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will go to US again later this month for medical treatment. An order granting leave is set to be issued soon by the State Government. The Union Government's nod has also been sought to go abroad.

Pinarayi is scheduled to leave on April 23.

The CM had returned from the US in February after undergoing follow-up treatment at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, for a fortnight. In 2018 too Pinarayi Vijayan had undergone treatment at the same US hospital.

He had left the State in mid-January. The chief minister did not hand over charge to anyone in the ministry prior to the departure as he had decided to continue to discharge his official duties online and process important files remotely via the state government's e-file system.

On his return journey Pinarayi halted in the UAE for over a week, attended official programmes, including business meeting with industrialists and inaugurated a public meeting, and took a couple of days off for rest.

He also visited the EXPO 2020 in Dubai during his short stay.