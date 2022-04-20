Kochi doctor arrested on charges of raping woman

Kochi: The Ernakulam North police have arrested an orthopedic surgeon on charges of sexually harassing a young woman after giving her a false promise of marriage.

The accused, Dr Sreehari, who works in a private hospital in Edappally, was taken into custody based on a complaint filed by a woman hailing from Kottayam.

According to the complainant, Sreehari had promised to marry her and took her to apartments at Kathrikadavu and Chittoor in Kochi, where he raped her.

She also alleged that he was a sexual pervert.

The police later presented Sreehari before the court, which remanded the doctor.