Mannuthy (Thrissur): A 60-year-old man committed suicide after hacking his son in Nettissery on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Arjunan.

Both father and son reportedly got into an argument at their residence. Later that night, Arjunan attacked Abhilash, 36, leaving him with injuries on the hands and legs.

Police suspect Arjunan to have committed suicide moments later.

Abhilash has been admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College. His injuries are not serious.