K-Rail survey called off temporarily after police and protesters clash at Kazhakuttam

After a lull of nearly two weeks, the planting of K-Rail survey poles resumed on Thursday amid vehement protests by locals, anti-SilverLine agitators and Congress workers. Karichara near Kazhakutttam in Thiruvananthapuram was the flashpoint on Thursday. Following the massive protests, the Revenue officials temporarily called off the survey work.

The protesters were already present at the spot when Revenue officials, accompanied by a huge police force, arrived to plant the survey poles. When the protesters did not allow the revenue officials to go ahead with their work, the police intervened. This led to a violent melee with police personnel using force to push the slogan-shouting protesters away. Videos of the scrimmage show a policeman even kicking at a protester who already has his shirt sleeve torn.

Locals told reporters at the spot that there were not served any prior notice. One of the protesters had fallen unconscious during the melee. The protesters said four Congress workers were injured in total.

Though DGP Anil Kant had earlier asked the force to show restraint while dealing with K-Rail protesters, the policemen seemed aggressive. Women were also seen caught in the scuffle but none were reportedly harmed. The police, however, said that it had not intentionally hurt any protester.

Last month, the K-Rail officials had placed boundary markers in the same location but these were later uprooted by the local and Congress workers. Locals were heard shouting that they would not allow the government to plant survey poles even if it meant death.

With the protesters showing no signs of backing off, the deputy collector gave orders to the official to temporarily halt the boundary marking process.

Accusing the Congress-led opposition of pushing the state to the 19th century, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said last week that his government would go ahead with its ambitious SilverLine semi-high speed rail project, also known as K-Rail, as it was meant for the needs of future generations.



Vijayan had alleged that the Congress-led opposition in Kerala had always been "reactionary."

The Chief Minister said that what the LDF said in its election manifesto was the comprehensive development of the state.

Claiming that a vast majority of people were often out of development, Vijayan said the LDF government envisages a development that touches all aspects of life.

The SilverLine project, expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the UDF, which has been alleging that it is unscientific and impractical besides putting a huge financial burden on the state.

The CPM-led LDF government contended that the UDF is anti-development.

The 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.

The 11 stops for the SilverLine project are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Kakkanad, Nedumbassery, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod