The Excise Special Squad busted a drug racket and seized 200 grams of MDMA from a car at Kundar in Kasaragod district on Thursday night. MDMA is a highly dangerous synthetic drug that alters mood and causes hallucinations.

The officers arrested four Kasaragod natives -- Sameer, Sheikh Abdul Noushad, Shafi -- and a native of Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada), Aboobacker Siddique.

The drugs were seized from under the seat of a car they were travelling in. The excise team intercepted their vehicle at Adhur, Kundar by 8 pm.

The special squad had been tailing them since morning based on a tip.

The accused had got the drugs from Bengaluru.

It is understood that they were targetting users in Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada. The confiscated drugs are estimated at Rs 10 lakh.