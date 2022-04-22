68 more liquor outlets to open soon in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Soon, 68 more beverages outlets will open throughout Kerala as per the new liquor policy. An order in this regard is expected to be issued soon.

The Supreme Court had last year ordered to stop granting licenses for the sale of liquor within 500 metres from the outer edges of state and national highways.

As a result, several liquor shops had to down shutters and they could not be shifted elsewhere due to the unavailability of suitable locations.

In a few places, local protests were also staged preventing the opening up of new shops.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) had sought permission for opening up 170 outlets. However, the government did not approve the entire list.

As per the list, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will have eight new outlets each followed by Kollam (6), Kozhikode (6), Palakkad (6) and Kottayam (6).

Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur will have five each while Kannur, Wayanad and Alappuzha will get four more.

Malappuram, Kasaragod and Pathanamthitta districts are set to get three, two and one more new outlets respectively.

