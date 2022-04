Two persons were arrested with Rs 1.06 crore hawala money from a train at Kozhikode on Friday.

Rajasthan-native Jeetaram and Maharashtra-native Sagar Dhondu were nabbed from the Dadar-Tirunelveli SF Express.

The accused informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that the currencies were to be handed over to a native of Kozhikode.

They had collected it from Mumbai. The Rs 2,000 currency notes were hidden inside a bag.