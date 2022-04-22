SilverLine: Protest against laying of survey stones in Kannur

Kannur: Edakkad in Kannur witnessed protests against the laying of survey stones for the SilverLine project on Friday.

The land owners alleged that the officials turned up to lay the survey stones without informing them. They insisted that they would not allow to install the survey stones. The protestors, who got into a scuffle with the police, uprooted and threw away the survey stone.

However, officials said that the survey stone-laying was in accordance to the law. They pointed out that the survey was being conducted after the gazette notification was issued.

There were protests at Chala in Kannur and at Karichara in Kaniyapuram of Thiruvananthapuram during the laying of the SilverLine survey stones the other day.