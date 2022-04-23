Palakkad twin murders: Third prohibitory order issued in district, to be in force till April 28

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 07:56 PM IST Updated: April 23, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Slain SDPI leader Subair and RSS' Sreenivasan.

Palakkad: District Collector Mrunmai Joshi has passed yet another order extending the prohibition in Palakkad. The prohibitory order will now be in place till April 28.

The collector cited the prevailing tension in the area, owing to the political murders of an SDPI and RSS activist in Elappully and Melamuri respectively, as the reason for the extension.

The slain activists are Popular Front of India leader S Subair and former RSS Palakkad unit physical instructor A Sreenivasan.

Four SDPI members have been nabbed in connection with Sreenivasan's murder. However, the persons accused of hacking him to death are absconding.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who is in charge of the probe, said that all the accused in the case have been identified and that it won't be long before they are apprehended.

In Subair's case, the Kasaba police arrested all the accused who were directly involved in the killing of the PFI leader. All three are members of the RSS-BJP.

