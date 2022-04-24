Will AAP be the alternative in Thrikkakara?

Kozhikode: Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Twenty20 are preparing the ground for the forthcoming Assembly byelection in Thrikkakara amidst rumours that the two parties will spring a surprise by jointly fielding a prominent candidate.

Indications are that AAP may contest the bypoll, necessitated by the demise of senior Congress leader and sitting MLA P T Thomas in December 2021. If the AAP, too, joins the fray, the byelection will be a tightly contested one. Incidentally, Twenty20 had finished fourth in Thrikkakara with 10.18 per cent vote share in the 2021 Assembly election.

Will AAP field a prominent face?



AAP, now on a high after winning Punjab, is trying for a strong foothold in Kerala. The party, however, has not officially responded to rumours that it may field a prominent candidate in the byelection.



AAP leaders are of the opinion that the party could pose a stiff challenge to the Congress -- trying to retain the seat -- and CPM, which is hoping to convert the present favourable circumstances to take over the constituency.

The State unit of AAP has already submitted a report to the central committee, detailing the possible vote share of it could garner, and the current political scenario in Thrikkakara. The report also highlighted the possibility of striking an alliance with Twenty20.

AAP had garnered 9,000 votes in Thrikkakara in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when senior journalist Anita Pratap was its candidate. Twenty20 won 13,000 votes in the last Assembly poll.

Citing these votes, AAP's State leaders have been asserting that AAP, as a 'real alternative' to the UDF, LDF and BJP, has a better chance in the constituency, and triggered active discussions on fielding a candidate.

The State convener of AAP, PC Cyriac, said Twenty20 had already hinted at extending support if his party entered the fray.

Speaking on television channels, he added that there was no need for further discussions on fielding a common candidate, which gave rise to speculation that Twenty20 might merge with AAP.

AAP has not decided on contesting the bypoll, and hence the question of the candidate does not arise, Cyriac said. Even if Twenty20 offers support, it has to be approved by the AAP central committee. Also, Twenty20 has to agree to contest under AAP's poll symbol, Cyriac said, adding that he could not comment on the bypoll now since several decisions have to be made by both parties.

Meanwhile, there are differences of opinion in AAP on whether the party should take the election plunge now in Kerala. The party's focus now is on building and strengthening the organisation. Contesting the polls would hamper AAP's move to set up committees up to the booth level by this year-end.

A section of AAP leaders has been wondering whether the party should divert its focus by entering the fray since the entire party machinery would be caught up in the constituency.

Local bodies first



Several candidates who had successfully contested the local body polls in Kerala without support from any political party have already held talks with AAP. Some of them have even expressed interest in joining AAP. If they join the party, AAP will have official, elected members in Kerala.



Additionally, panchayats where Twenty20 is in power will be under AAP rule if both the parties decide to merge. Several 'rebels' in prominent political parties, too, have held talks with AAP, which has been eyeing the local body polls as its first step towards seats of power in Kerala.

AAP, of late, has been placing full-page advertisements in Malayalam newspapers, indicating that Kerala is on its agenda in south India. Its main focus is on central Kerala districts, including Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kottayam, considered to be Congress strongholds. AAP might change the political equations once it enters the region.

Social media as launching pad



Meanwhile, AAP is active on social media. According to the party's media coordinator Sunil George, AAP does not hold any paid accounts, and all its accounts on social media are organic ones. BJP has fake accounts with several not even having a single follower, but AAP's followers are all real persons, he added.



While considering the number of followers on social media, BJP is at the number one slot in Kerala. AAP is in the second position with 6.68 lakh followers, followed by CPM with 6.29 lakh, while Congress trails far behind with 2.93 followers.

George claimed that APP's Facebook page had a reach of five lakh in 2014 itself. The party can claim credit for initiating the trend of taking political activity to social media. CPM joined later.

AAP's social media activities, however, were briefly affected due to certain intra-party issues. The social media page of the party had a reach of 60,000 till the last-year end. The page received 60,000 likes in 28 days. Things underwent a drastic change within a year. The reach gradually increased to 10 lakh, and after the win in the Punjab Assembly elections, it shot up by more than double to 25 lakh.

George said posts regarding Punjab cabinet decisions and administrative reforms were well received by social media users. "Posts comparing the Kerala and Punjab governments and administration, and the two States have more reach. Besides, posts on the Kerala government's wrongdoings, corruption, backdoor appointments, failure of the police, etc. too, have better reach. The social media team's main focus now is on providing information technology-based services that are more beneficial to the common man," George said.

He added that the progress AAP had made on social media has not gone down well with the CPM. "The CPM is indulging in a 'capsule' campaign against AAP. We are getting strong backing from all sectors, including IT. A significant number of youngsters are registering themselves to work with the party. It reflects their discontent," George stated.

About 94 per cent of AAP followers are aged between 25 and 55, with expertise in application development, crisis management, networking, digital marketing, etc. The party is utilising their services also.

"Our aim is to employ information technology to reach out to the ordinary people. Youngsters from different walks of life are coming forward to help the party achieve its aim. Honest government employees, too, are with the party. We have their support also. Our plan is to take them along with the party," George added.

Social media stats of parties - April 2022

Party Likes No of posts Engagements



BJP: 678.1k 92 106.4k

AAP: 668.7k 86 334.6k

CPM: 628.9k 115 640.7k

Cong: 292.8k 29 20k