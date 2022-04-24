Reshma threatens legal action over defamation after arrest

Kannur: The teacher arrested along with the absconding accused in the murder of a CPM activist has vowed to launch a legal fight over the scandalous allegations against her.

A day after PM Reshma's arrest soon after RSS activist Nijil Das was nabbed from a hideout near Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's house at his native place at Pinarayi, her lawyer claimed the police version is a cock and bull story.

The remand report of the police states Reshma allowed Das to seek refuge in a house belonging to her overseas-based husband despite knowing that he was an accused in a murder case — that of CPM activist Punnol Haridasan.

Reshma's lawyer P Premarajan refuted this claim stating the house was let out after due process and a lease deed was even made.

"Her arrest is a violation of human rights. She should not be remanded in a bailable case. Scanadalous claims are being made through social media. Legal action will be taken," Premarajan told Manorama News on Sunday.

Nijil Das, an accused in the murder of CPM activist Punnol Haridasan, was arrested on Friday from a house hardly 200 metres from Kerala CM's house at Pandyala Mukku locality of Pinarayi. Reshma (42), a teacher and wife of the house-owner Prashant who harboured the murder accused, was also arrested soon after but only to be let out on bail. Reshma has been barred from entering New Mahe and Pinarayi areas as per the bail terms.

Later, bombs were hurled at the house apparently by CPM activists.

The CPM is on the defensive over her arrest as she is reportedly from a family that backs the party. Reports even say she was associated with its students wing, SFI, earlier.