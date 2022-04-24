Palakkad shocker: Youth sets ablaze teen girl, then lights himself on fire, both die

Palakkad: In yet another tragic story, two young lovers perished at Kollankode in Kerala's Palakkad district on Sunday.

The dead are Subrahmaniam (23) and his 17-year-old lover.

The incident happened at Subrahmaniam's house.

Subrahmaniam set ablaze the girl at his house and then set himself on fire in the morning. Both were taken to the Trichur Medical College Hospital first and then to a private hospital in Koch. But both succumbed a little after noon.

Subrahmaniam's mother said both were in love.

"Today was Subrahmaniam's birthday. The families had promised to marry them as the girl attained 18 years," she said.

However, local residents said the families opposed the relation. This could be the motive of the murder and suicide.

Subrahmaniam was last seen in front of the house by his mother at 6.05 as she returned after buying milk.

She was surprised to find the girl at home as she returned from kitchen on hearing the screams nearly a hour later.