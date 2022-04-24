Covid restrictions lifted for Thrissur Pooram, to be held with all pomp and glory

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Thrissur Pooram. File photo

Thrissur Pooram will be held without COVID restrictions, informed Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan here on Sunday.

The festival held annually at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, which is popular for huge gatherings, had been scaled down the last two years due to the pandemic.

The decision to relaunch the pooram with all its pomp was taken at a meeting chaired by the Devaswom Minister and attended by ministers K Rajan and R Bindu, both legislators from Thrissur district.

RELATED ARTICLES

Representatives of devaswoms, local bodies and other officials also took part in the meeting.

"There will be no COVID restrictions but self restrictions are recommended," minister Radhakrishnan said. The pooram lovers have been advised to use masks and sanitisers.

"Some people who recovered from COVID still have mild discomforts, they are advised to avoid crowds."

The pooram is scheduled for May 10 and the flag hoisting will be held on May 4. The main fireworks, a highlight of the pooram, will be held on May 11.

Last year, the pooram had been held with important rituals and the participation of a minimal number of devotees and stakeholders.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout