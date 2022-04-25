Road mishaps: Rescuers eligible for cash prize of Rs 5,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Lives could be saved if those injured in road accidents are given treatment on time. To encourage people to take those involved in mishaps to the hospital as soon as possible, the Government of India has announced a project which offers a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to the rescuers. Now, Kerala has prepared guidelines to implement the project in the state and they were released by the chief of the police force.

According to the guidelines, rescuers rushing those injured in accidents to the hospital within one hour of the incident would be considered for the prize. The selection process of the prize winners will be initiated by the police. When they come to know about a rescue act, the police would contact the doctor who treated the injured persons in the hospital.

After collecting details from the doctor, the police would examine whether the rescuers are eligible for the prize as per the conditions set by the Central Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In case the rescuers fit the bill, the matter would be conveyed to the District Collector, who is the head of the district-level appraisal committee for the prize.

The appraisal committee will meet every month to consider the recommendations from the police. During these meetings, the most suitable candidates for the prize from the district would be shortlisted and their names forwarded to the state Transport Commissioner, who will announce the prize winners.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also constituted a state-level committee to oversee the project. This panel will meet every three months and recommend the three most exemplary rescuers from Kerala for the national award presented by the Central Government.