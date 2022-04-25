Nijil Das' arrest embarrasses CPM no end, Reshma complaints to CM

Thalassery: The CPM local leadership in Kannur has come under sharp criticism for its grave lapses in connection with the incident in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Nijil Das, who is an accused of murdering party-backer Punnol K Haridasan, was arrested from a hideout close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence at Pandyala Mukku in Pinarayi.

The local party leaders were unaware of his hideout till the police arrested Nijil Das from the Pandyala Mukku house. The local leadership was also slammed for the bomb attack on the house following Nijil Das's arrest.

Despite having party families and party sympathisers living in the area surrounding the Pandyala Mukku house, none was aware of Nijil Das's hideout in such a close proximity.

After the police took Nijil Das into custody early Friday morning, a group of people surrounded the house at 8.30 pm. They broke the window panes and also hurled country bombs. Senior party leaders say the bomb attack too put the party in a tight spot.

Since the bombs were hurled at a house which is also in close proximity of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's house, the incident is being seen as a serious lapse of the Home Department which is under the CM.

As reported earlier PM Reshma (42), a teacher and wife of the house-owner Prashant who harboured the murder accused, was also arrested soon after. She was let out on bail soon. Reports say she was associated with its students wing, SFI, earlier, and her husband too is a CPM supporter.

However, the CPM pointed to Reshma's close links with the Sangh Parivar after Thalassery municipality councillor K Ajesh, who belongs to the BJP, came to receive her after she secured bail.

"The BJP got Reshma released on bail and is also taking care of her at present. BJP mandalam secretary came to secure bail for her. Lawyers Parishad advocate appeared for her in the court. Reshma has already given a statement saying that she had given the house to Nijil Das despite knowing that he is an accused in a murder case," stated M V Jayarajan, CPM Kannur district secretary.

He, however, regretted the cyberattack against Reshma apparently by CPM supporters.

"Cyberattack is not right. But there's nothing wrong in saying that she gave food and shelter to a murder case accused," Jayarajan remarked.

Reshma lodges complaint

Reshma has submitted a complaint to the chief minister alleging that she was not even given humanitarian consideration by the police. Besides, CPM top leaders, elected representatives and workers have unleashed a cyberattack questioning her morals.

The complaint alleged that Koothuparamba police inspector made sexual remarks and insulted her.