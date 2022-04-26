Thoppumpady cop attacked using helmet during drug raid, two accused in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 26, 2022 06:52 PM IST
L-R: The injured policeman, Aneesh and the accused Rahul and Joseph Sanal.

Two youngsters have been arrested for attacking a policeman during a raid on a drug racket at Thoppumpady here.

Rahul (25), a native of Haripad and Joseph Sanal (20) of Cheriyakadavu were taken into custody for injuring Aneesh, a cop with the Thoppumpady station.

Aneesh was attacked using a helmet and the injury to his head required 12 stiches, said Thoppumpady Circle Inspector Anoop.

RELATED ARTICLES

On April 24, the Ernakulam City Police had conducted raids at various places. A video from one such raid, in which cops were filmed chasing drug users, had been leaked.

Rahul is accused of attacking the policeman. The cops have claimed that the two accused were under the influence of drugs at the time. Drugs were also seized during the raid.

The police have levelled serious charges on the two. They have been remanded.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout