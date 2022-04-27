The survivor of the 2017 actor assault case has filed a complaint with the Bar Council against the advocates of accused Dileep.

The leading Malayalam female actor has reportedly submitted copy of audio recordings of the advocates as proof.

As per the complaint, the advocates violated norms and met witnesses and tried to make them alter their statements.

It is the second time this month that the survivor had approached the Bar Council claiming 'unprofessional' behaviour on the part of Dileep's advocates.

Earlier also she had filed a complaint alleging attempts by the advocates to destroy evidence related to the case.