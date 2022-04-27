Actor assault case: Survivor presents proof against Dileep's advocates with Bar Council

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2022 07:44 PM IST
Actor Dileep. File photo

The survivor of the 2017 actor assault case has filed a complaint with the Bar Council against the advocates of accused Dileep.

The leading Malayalam female actor has reportedly submitted copy of audio recordings of the advocates as proof.

As per the complaint, the advocates violated norms and met witnesses and tried to make them alter their statements.

It is the second time this month that the survivor had approached the Bar Council claiming 'unprofessional' behaviour on the part of Dileep's advocates.

Earlier also she had filed a complaint alleging attempts by the advocates to destroy evidence related to the case.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout