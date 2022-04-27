Thiruvananthapuram: On account of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Kerala government has issued an order making it mandatory to wear masks.

Individuals will now have to wear masks in public places, at their workplace, during gatherings and while travelling.

Those found in violation of the order will be fined.

Those who don't wear masks in the public will be fined Rs 500. In the first wave of the pandemic, the fine was Rs 200.

Kerala had lifted Covid-containment measures on April 7, a fortnight after the Centre directed all states and union territories to consider such a measure.

The order issued by the State Government then had stated police will not be able to slap penalties for violation of norms. But it urged people to keep observing Covid appropriate behaviour, like wearing of masks and ensuring hand hygiene.

The restrictions had been in place in the state since March 2020.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu had recently made it mandatory again to wear facemasks.