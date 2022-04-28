RVG Menon suggests alternative to SilverLine but Railway expert explains why it won't work

The first-ever SilverLine debate did not produce any fireworks but threw light on a number of technical and economic issues that both sides used to either drum up support or cause resentment.

Is the standard gauge an obsolete technology that Japan wants to dump on Kerala? Without interoperability (which is the ability of trains to switch from SilverLine to traditional line), what use can the SilverLine serve? Can the speed-breaking curves in the existing line be straightened? Can a new line with fewer curves be laid alongside the existing traditional line to improve speed?

Though serious environmental concerns were raised by the lone opposing panellist, environmental scientist R V G Menon, these were not seriously addressed by the other members of the panel. The discussion was organised by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

No need for survey stones



Most of the technical heavy lifting for the project supporters was done by Subodh Kumar Jain, a former member of engineering, Indian Railways. He was bureaucratically precise in his response, but also seemed open and straightforward.



For instance, he said it was not necessary to plant survey stones as part of the social impact assessment. “We can use GPS markers so that the SIA people can understand the location,” he said. He also said that the estimated project cost of Rs 63,940 crore would roughly go up by 20% if existing costs were factored in.

RVG's 'excellent' alternative



Jain also termed as “excellent” Menon's alternative to SilverLine. The former Kannur Engineering College principal suggested laying lines alongside existing traditional lines but with considerably fewer curves to improve speed.



He gave the example of the Ernakulam-Shornur stretch where a third line could be laid, in broad gauge. He wanted this to be constructed with fewer curves. “We can also think of doing away with stops in between till Thrissur, or perhaps just a single stop in Chalakudy,” Menon said. He said even now the Jan Shatabdi reaches Ernakulam from Thiruvananthapuram in little over three hours.

He also called upon K-Rail officials to estimate the cost of this doubling process and compare it with the SilverLine project cost.

Trouble with passengers



Though Jain sounded enthusiastic about Menon's proposal, he pointed out a governance issue. “For Indian Railways, the priority is always freight trains. There is no money in passenger trains,” Subodh Jain said. He said this was the reason why the doubling of rails was getting so inordinately delayed. “Even if the Railways sanction a project, it is not going to provide money or materials,” Jain said.



When R V G Menon said it was a lack of political will that had delayed doubling work in most parts of Kerala, Subodh Jain argued it was the inherent prejudice of the Railways against passenger trains that were at the root of all delayed and scuttled railway projects.

Straightening a curve is not even the lowest priority as curves are not an issue for freight trains that run at a speed not more than 60 km per hour. “In my 38 years in Railways, I have not straightened a single curve. I would also love to see one engineer who had straightened at least one curve in his entire career,” Jain said.

Standard vs Broad gauge



This is where the standard gauge/broad gauge division became crucial. R V G Menon had earlier argued that standard gauge was one of the biggest problems with SilverLine. “Why was the standard gauge adopted? People should know how such a decision was arrived at," he said. He said Vande Bharat trains would run on broad gauge.



Jain said the information used to criticise the standard gauge was “dated”. “It would have been valid were the arguments raised a decade ago,” he said. Now, he said the standard gauge technology was highly advanced.

In 2017, he said the Indian Railways had decided to run all new passenger and metro trains that were constructed using funding by multilateral lending agencies on standard gauge. The trains run by Indian Railways, mostly freight trains, would continue on broad gauge.

Beauty of JICA



Jain also had a high opinion of foreign loans. “In the last 10 years, none of these loans, except for some by JICA, came with strings attached. Even JICA is now relaxing virtually all their conditions,” he said.



In fact, unlike the Indian Railways, he said these foreign lending agencies insist on environment impact assessment and social impact assessment. “I consider this as a very good thing,” Jain said.

SilverLine's hinterland stations



Interoperability was the other issue that R V G Menon raised. He said that many stations proposed for SilverLine were far away from the towns. For instance, the SilverLine stop in Kollam was at Mukhathala, which is nearly 10 km from Kollam town. The Ernakulam station is at Kakkanad, which is more than 11 km from Ernakulam junction.



Jain did not respond to this question.

Danger of overflowing rivers



Menon's concerns about the environment, too, were ignored by the other panellists. He said the flood water in Kerala did not flow through usual channels but could overflow bridges and cross towns. “The DPR speaks about redirecting a stream along the path of the semi high-speed rail,” he said with a smile that hinted at the absurdity of the suggestion. “A stream was ignored when the Nedumbassery airport was constructed and during the 2018 floors, the airport had to be shut down,” Menon said.



Former Digital University Vice-Chancellor Kuncheira P Isaac, who spoke for the project, suggested that viaducts could be constructed in flood-prone areas.

Quick switch from train to bus



Those who spoke for the project also had suggestions to make the project more viable. “Why can't we carry out the project in a phased manner,” asked S N Raghuchandran Nair, president of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “First let us do it from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur. This perhaps can create demand for an extension,” he said. Raghuchandran also wanted to know whether the line could be extended to Mangalore.



Kuncheria P Isaac said the SilverLine should allow the easy intermodal transfer, that is a person reaching a destination in Silverline should easily be able to switch to another mode of transport to reach his next destination.

At the moment, there is no evidence to show that the SilverLine design ensures such smooth intermodal transfer.