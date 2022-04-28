Has there been an incident where a cop kissed someone who obstructed their duty, asks Kanam Rajendran

Published: April 28, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Kanam Rajendran

Thiruvananthapuram: Has any police officer reacted to obstruction of duty with a kiss, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran asked on Wednesday.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a police personnel brutally kicking anti K-Rail protesters with his boots the other day.

The incident had come under sharp criticism at the recent CPI executive committee meeting.

Kanam said police stomping agitators with their boots was totally unacceptable. “Protesters should be removed without having to resort to such brutal tactics. The cops could have arrested and removed the protesters from the site.”

However, there have been no incidents where police officers pampered protesters either, he added.

Kanam warned that a situation should not develop where people are mobilised and rallied to protect K-Rail survey stones across the state.

