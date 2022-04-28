Health dept to roll out 'Citizen app' to counter fake healthcare info

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department would soon roll out a mobile app for providing authentic information and answer queries, in a bid to counter the fake healthcare and treatment info which is being circulated on social media.

The 'Citizen app' would have comprehensive information on symptoms, treatment options and hospitals/centres for treatment, as well as a chat box for answering health-related questions.

The information will be available in both English and Malayalam. A startup team is developing the app. A special team of doctors has been tasked with providing the information.

An app to prevent lifestyle diseases has also been developed. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch both the apps on May 17.

The app on lifestyle diseases will be used for a comprehensive door-to-door survey to identify the ailments and give instructions at the early stage itself. The pilot survey will be started on May 17 at each panchayat in the 140 Assembly constituencies.

The details of all family members would be sought as part of the survey. Details of ailments, symptoms, and history of diseases in the family would be updated on the app then itself. Using the app, the doctors at the nearby PHC would be able to access the details, including of those who need to be further examined.