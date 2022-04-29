Man kills self by diving into river, woman jumps before train in Aluva; police find a connection

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Manju and Sreekanth.

A woman and a man who allegedly committed suicide at different places in Aluva the other day had planned their deaths, the police said.

Edathala-native Thazhathedath Sreekanth (34) jumped into Periyar from the Marthanda Varma Bridge in Aluva on Thursday.

Earlier that day, Puthenveetil Manju (42) had allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Thayikattukara.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police say that Sreekanth was present when Manju, who left her office at Nochima on a scooter jumped before a train.

Later, Sreekanth, who was a driver, hired an auto to arrive at the bridge from where he jumped into the river. The body was retrieved.

He had been staying in a rented place near Manju's house for the last three months.

From phone records, the police have found that the two decided to die the same day.

Sreekanth was the son of Pirali Malekkapadi Thazhathedath Jayachandran and Komalam. He was unmaried. Manju, a mother of two, was the wife of Edathala Thekkilakattumoola Puthenveetil Rajkumar.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout