Subair murder: Two more accused arrested in Palakkad; five in custody so far

The Palakkad Police on Friday arrested two more accused in the murder of Popular Front of India (PFI) activist A Subair.

Following the arrests of Attappallam-native Manu and Irattakulam-native Vishnu, five are in custody in connection with the murder that took place on April 15.

Vishnu is accused of earlier attempts to murder Subair with main accused Ramesh. Manu took part in conspiracy meetings prior to the killing, Palakkad district police chief R Vishwanadh said.

Subair had been returning home from a mosque when a car rammed down his two-wheeler and hacked him to death.

A day after the crime, RSS activist Sreenivasan was hacked to death, allegedly by SDPI workers in Palakkad Town.