Thodupuzha sex scandal: 3 more, including relative, arrested over minor's rape

Our Correspondent
Published: April 29, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Ananthu Anil and Muhammed Moyideen

Thodupuzha: The police have arrested three more persons, including a relative, on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl.

The three accused were later remanded in judicial custody by the court.

Apart from the relative, those arrested are Ponnemkeril Ananthu Anil, 24, of Kumaramangalam, a private bus driver, and Puthiyadathukunnel Muhammed Moyideen, 68, a retired agriculture officer.

With this, the total number of those arrested in the case rose to 11.

Shocking enough, the mother of the 17-year-old-old victim is also an accused in the case. She was arrested earlier.

Others who were arrested earlier are Mangalathu Raghu (Baby), Parapuzha Pinakatt Thomas, Edavetty Pokalath Binu, Kaloorkkad Valambillil Sajeev, Ramapuram Kottur Thankachan, Perinthalmanna Maliyekkal Johnson and Olamattom Vellanthadathil Priyesh.

