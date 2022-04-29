High drama in Kerala capital as three youths try to set themselves ablaze in front of secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala capital witnessed high drama on Friday as three youths tried to immolate themselves in front of the Secretariat. Salim, Sakkeer and Noushad, all from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district, tried to set themselves ablaze after pouring petrol over their head. They took the extreme step alleging that police have not been protecting them even after they complained about threat to their life. The Wayanad police have not registered a case even after they lodged a complaint, they said.

Police thwarted the suicide bid and took the three into custody. Police said the three men are accused in a theft case registered at Nilambur in Malappuram and have been absconding for the past three months. They belong to a five-member gang involved in criminal activities but had a fallout with the remaining two members including the chief of the gang.

The police confirmed that they had filed a complaint against the gang leader in Wayanad.

The incident took place around 11 am, causing traffic disruption for a while in front of the Secretariat. Police who were on duty rushed to the youths after they found them pouring petrol over their body.

The police dissuaded them from taking the extreme step even as alerting the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who reached the spot soon. The fire force pumped water on to the youths to wash petrol off.