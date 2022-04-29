Thrissur Collector Haritha V Kumar dances to the tune of nostalgia at arts fest

Thrissur: It was a dance down the memory lane for Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar as she performed Thiruvathira at an arts festival here on Thursday night.

Haritha led a team comprising her colleagues at the collectorate in the Thiruvathira competition held as part of the district-level 'kalolsavam' for officials belonging to the revenue and related departments.

The collector's team along with Chalakudy team came first. A total of 13 teams participated in the contest. Thiruvathira is a traditional group dance of Kerala.

"The event just reminded me of my school days. This is the first time I put on the costumes for a dance after my school days," Haritha said after the event. She said she decided to participate in the arts festival to encourage her colleagues.

Earlier, a video of Haritha singing a prayer song at a function had gone viral.

Recently, Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer had become a sensation on social media as she joined a group of college students who were practising for a flash mob as part of the Mahatma Gandhi University youth festival.

District-level arts fests are being held ahead of the state-level revenue Kalolsavam meant to encourage the artistic and sports talents of Kerala government officials.