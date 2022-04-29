Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's husband booked for cruelty, abetment of suicide

Kozhikode: The Kerala Police has registered a case against the husband of popular vlogger Rifa Mehnu who killed herself at their Dubai apartment on March 1.

The case has been registered against Mehnas (Mehnu) under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (subjecting woman to cruelty). These charges can attract a jail term of up to 10 years.

After Rifa, a native of Kakul, Ballusseri in Kozhikode district, was found dead in her apartment at Karama in Dubai, her Kerala-based parents and brother filed a case. In the preliminary investigation, the Kakkur police had found that physical and mental harassment had led to the death. Meanwhile, the Dubai Police too had commenced a probe over her death.

Rifa's kin had lodged a complaint with Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police A Sreenivasan seeking a case to be filed against Mehnas as mystery shrouds her death. Subsequently, on the directive of the SP, the Kakkur local police carried out the preliminary probe and the statements of Rifa's parents and brother were recorded.

Mehnas, who too is a vlogger, is a native of Neeleswaram in Kasaragod. He is currently at his native place. It was Mehnas who broke the news on Rifa’s tragic death first on social media.

The couple had met on Instagram and got married three years ago. Rifa had arrived in Dubai on January 24. The couple has a two-year-old son.