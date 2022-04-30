P C George booked for anti-Muslim remarks made at Hindu summit

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior politician P C George has been booked by Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for spewing communal remarks against the Muslim community while addressing an event in the district on Friday.

It was under state police chief Anil Kant's direction that Fort police registered the case.

Youth League state general secretary P K Firos had on Saturday lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Anil Kant against George for insulting the community.

George, while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in the district, said restaurants run by Muslims used a certain drop that causes impotence.

He said the Muslims were trying to seize the country by sterilizing men and women (of other religions).

He said Muslims were trying to increase their population while Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies. "Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies. Whenever I attend a marriage I tell the newly married couple this," he said.

Firos, in his complaint shared on Facebook, said George deliberately attempted to insult the Muslim community and create fissures in Kerala.

"He has made serious and false allegations in his speech. They will put the Muslim community under a cloud of suspicion and cause a communal rift between the community and people of other faiths," he said. He sought to book George under IPC 153A and other relevant sections of the law.

Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and V T Balram had also come out against George.

"He is repeatedly spewing venom at public places," said Balram.