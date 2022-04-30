Fresh case against Vijay Babu if there's complaint, police say after new #MeToo post; AMMA seeks legal aid

A new case will be registered against film producer-actor Vijay Babu if there is a formal complaint, Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said here on Saturday. The police officer made the statement a day after another woman made a #MeToo revelation against Vijay Babu.

"We have noticed that another woman has made some allegations in social media. We will register a new case if there's a formal complaint," Nagaraju told reporters.

Vijay Babu has been absconding after he was booked in a rape case after a young Malayalam actor made a series of charges against him. He landed in more legal trouble after he revealed the name of the actress through social media in a bid to paint himself as the real victim.

The police officer said a decision on the next steps of investigation, including revoking Vijay Babu's passport, will be taken after observing his moves. He is believed to be in Dubai now.

He said the high court's decision to consider an anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused only later will not affect the course of the probe.

New charges

A second woman came out against Vijay Babu on Friday, calling him “someone who tries to utilize vulnerable women offering help”. The woman made the revelations through a Facebook page called “Women

against Sexual Harassment” which has seen many #MeToo revelations.

“This was a one-day incident. I met Vijay Babu, actor-cum-producer, owner of Friday Film House in the month of November 2021. We met for a work-related thing. We discussed some professional things and later personal issues came up. He realised that I needed help and offered to help me. One other friend who was there with us, stepped outside the room, so now only we both were there. He was drinking alcohol and offered me as well. I refused and continued working. Suddenly he just leaned to kiss me on my lips, without any question, without any consent. Luckily, my reflex action was super quick and I just pulled myself backwards and maintained a distance from him. I looked onto his face, he then asked me "Just one kiss?". I stood up and said no. He started apologizing from then and requested me to not tell anyone. I agreed as I was scared. I immediately got out from there casually by making some silly reasons. I realised that we just knew each other hardly for 20-30 minutes, within this time frame he made his first movement. I wondered how many women would have faced much more worse experience. I decided to bring up this after reading the recent incident which happened to an actress from him. I understand through what all she had gone through. When some group of people is saying against her I was not able keep quiet, as I know, he is someone who would do this. He is someone who tries to utilize vulnerable women offering help,” the post reads.

AMMA seeks legal help

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), meanhile, has sought a legal opinion on on the action to be taken against Vijay Babu , a member of the outfit. Sources in the association said the internal complaints committee of the association has recommended disciplinary action against Vijay Babu.

Probe on

The police on Friday conducted searches at various locations and questioned eight persons as part of their probe. Those interrogated include hotel employees and film personalities. The police have already completed taking the statement of the survivor. Her medical

examination too has been carried out.

The evidence collected by the police includes visuals of Babu arriving at some hotels and apartments with the survivor. “They reached five spots together. The complaint says that the assault took place at five locations

between March 13 and April 14 this year,” said the police.

At the same time, the delay on the part of the police to issue a lookout notice has been criticized by people who are supporting the survivor. In fact, the notice was released only after Babu had escaped from the country.