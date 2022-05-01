Thiruvananthapuram: Former Poonjar MLA P C George, who was taken into custody by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for making communal remarks against the Muslim community, was granted bail on Sunday.

The senior politician was granted bail based on the condition that he would not influence witnesses or make any more controversial statements.

The leader who was taken into custody from his Erattupetta residence was brought to the Nandavanam AR Camp on Sunday morning.

PC George's arrest was registered under section IPC 153 A. George was presented before the Vanchiyoor magistrate at his house after medical examination as the court was closed.

Police had requested the court to grant a custody of 14 days for the leader in the remand report. George spoke with intention of inciting communal violence and a bail would prevent the smooth progress of the probe, the report said.

Earlier, the police convoy with PC George was waylaid by BJP supporters at Vattapara on the outkirts of Thiruvananthapuram before they came forward to felicitate George who was seated in the car, flanked by cops.

The convoy was also accosted by DYFI activists at Nalanchira. They shouted slogans denouncing him and waved black flags.

It was under state police chief Anil Kant's direction that Fort police registered a case against the leader.

Youth League state general secretary P K Firos had on Saturday lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Anil Kant against George for insulting the community.