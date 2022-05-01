Thiruvananthapuram: Senior politician and ex-MLA P C George who was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for communal remarks against the Muslim community has been granted bail.

The leader who was taken into custody from his Erattupetta residence in the wee hours of Sunday was brought to the Armed Rerserve Police Camp at Nandavanam before Sunday noon.

The arrest was registered and the former Poonjar legislator was booked under IPC Section 153 a.

Thereafter, he was presented before the magistrate at his residence on account of the public holiday. The magistrate granted him bail, subject to conditions.

The IPC Section 153 a envisages to "punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion."

PC's car pelted with eggs, BJP defends him

Even as controversial leader was hailed by the BJP for his acerbic remarks against the Muslims, the car in which he was taken to the Fort Police Station in the state capital came under a hail of eggs pelted by DYFI activists.

The police convoy was waylaid by BJP supporters at Vattapara on the outkirts of Thiruvananthapuram before they came forward to felicitate George who was seated in the car, flanked by cops. The right-wing activists were seen putting a shawl around his shoulder.

Thereafter, the convoy was accosted by DYFI activists at Nalanchira. They shouted slogans denouncing him and waved black flags. Soon, a hail of eggs struck the car.

It was under state police chief Anil Kant's direction that Fort police registered a case against the leader.

Youth League state general secretary P K Firos had on Saturday lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Anil Kant against George for insulting the community.

The row

George, while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, said restaurants run by Muslims used a certain drop that causes impotence.

He said the Muslims were trying to seize the country by sterilizing men and women (of other religions).

He said Muslims were trying to increase their population while Hindu and Christian women were reluctant to give birth to more babies. "Both Hindu and Christian women should beget at least four babies. Whenever I attend a marriage I tell the newly married couple this," he said.

Firos, in his complaint shared on Facebook, said George deliberately attempted to insult the Muslim community and create fissures in Kerala society.

"He has made serious and false allegations in his speech. They will put the Muslim community under a cloud of suspicion and cause a communal rift between the community and people of other faiths," he said. He sought to book George under IPC 153a and other relevant sections of the law.

Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and V T Balram had also come out against George.