Woman cop escapes unhurt as Class-10 student pulled a knife on her

Ettumanoor: A lady cop faced a life-threatening situation as she confronted a juvenile at his home as part of her duty. A jilted Class-10 student brandished a knife against the cop here the other day. The teen who vent his fury was upset as he was not allowed to leave his home to take revenge on the girl who backed off from the mushy affair.

Woman civil police officer Nisha Joshy, who was taken aback by the boy's sudden provocation at the latter's house, had to take shelter in the car porch.

The incident occurred when Nisha went to the boy's house to persuade him to back out from the move to wreck vengeance on the girl whom he had acquainted through online.

The cop visited the house as per the request of the boy's father.

The boy wanted to kill the girl who, he said, had ditched him. But his father denied permission to visit the girl's house. The enraged boy created a ruckus at home.

Following this, the parents registered a complaint at the police station. The civil police officer reached the house to pacify him.

The police later arranged a counselling session for the boy, Nisha said.