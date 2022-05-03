Misuse of power, bribes: Home dept recommends probe against DGP Sudesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala home department has reportedly recommended a preliminary probe against DGP Sudesh Kumar after allegations that he amassed lakhs by misusing power.

The home secretary has reportedly got several complaints, including that Sudesh Kumar secured a huge discount after purchasing gold from a jewellery shop in Thiruvananthapuram and also that he took bribes when he was the Transport Commissioner.

Sudesh Kumar, who was the Vigilance director, was transferred to the post of jail chief one week ago. He was moved from the post of Vigilance director ahead of initiating the investigation into the serious allegations.

The home department is waiting for the Chief Minister's final approval over the complaint.

Allegations against Sudesh Kumar

The senior cop, along with his daughter, had gone to a jewellery shop in Thiruvananthapuram and purchased seven sovereigns of gold. The jewellery offered him a discount of 5 per cent, but he secured a discount of 95 per cent after allegedly threatening the owner and staff.

He visited China, along with his family, on October 28, 2016. The travel expenses of over Rs 15 lakh was reportedly sponsored by a businessman in Qatar who is native of Kozhikode. He also accepted other valuable gifts from the businessman.

After taking money from businessmen, he also made six trips to foreign countries without government permission.

While he was the Transport Commissioner, he allegedly took lakhs of rupees as bribe for appointments and transfers through intermediaries and deposited it in the account of his son who is abroad.