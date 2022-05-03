Shawarma death: One more arrested, police to issue look-out notice against eatery owner

Kasaragod: The police have arrested one more person in connection with the death of a teenaged girl due to food-poisoning caused by stale shawarma sold at an eatery in Kanhangad of Kasaragod district.

The Chandera police arrested Ahammed, the manager of the Ideal Coolbar, on Tuesday. He had been absconding since the death of the girl. With his arrest, the police have nabbed three people in connection with the incident.

The police are planning to issue a look-out notice for the owner of the eatery, Kunjahammed of Kalikkadavu. The police have registered a case suo motu after some unidentified people set ablaze a van belonging to the shop.

Devananda, a native of Kanhangad, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for food-poisoning at the District Hospital. She had had shawarma from the eatery on Friday. As many as 52 people who had the dish from the shop have been admitted to various hospitals for food poisoning.