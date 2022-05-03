Solar case: CBI teams at Cliff House, look for evidence against Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram: Two CBI teams probing the sensational solar case undertook evidence-collection at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, here on Tuesday in a sexual harassment complaint received against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The complainant in the case was present during the evidence-collection.

The teams reached the official residence of the Chief Minister for evidence-collection after getting special permission from the General Administration Department.

It was the first time that a CBI team undertook evidence-collection at Cliff House.

Curious enough, the complainant in the case came in an autorickshaw to Cliff House. She arrived just after the vehicle carrying the second CBI team entered the building.

The Chief Minister is currently in the US for his medical treatment. The CBI was keen to undertake evidence-collection at Cliff House in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The complainant, in her complaint given to the City Police Commissioner, accused Chandy of harassing her at Cliff House on September 9, 2012. The CBI registered a total of six harassment cases in connection with the solar case. Six separate teams from the CBI are investigating the case.

The Crime Branch had earlier given a clean chit to Chandy in the case. But before the last Assembly polls, the LDF Government entrusted the case with the CBI.

The Crime Branch report had said that Chandy was not present at Cliff House on the date in which the complainant accused him of harassing her sexually.

Earlier, the CBI team, along with the complainant, took evidence from the room at the MLA Hostel where Hibi Eden, now an MP, stayed while he was an MLA.

However, the CBI has not yet taken the statements of many leaders who were involved in the solar case. The investigation agency is planning to take their statements in the coming days.