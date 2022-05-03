Twenty20 to tie up with AAP, confirms Sabu M Jacob

Kochi: Ending speculation, the chief coordinator of Twenty20, Sabu M Jacob, on Tuesday confirmed that the party will indeed stitch an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kerala.

Calling the alliance an alternative to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), Sabu said the coalition will soon announce a common candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll.

"We will improve on our vote share in the constituency from the previous elections," he told Manorama News. The party came fourth in the 2021 Assembly elections with a 10.18 per cent vote share.

The Thrikkakara bypoll has been necessitated by the death of senior Congress leader P T Thomas, who was the incumbent MLA, on December 22 last year. The election will take place on May 31. Candidates can file their nominations till May 11.

There were speculations on the formation of a new political front of the AAP and Twenty20, which has been proving its potential in parts of Ernakulam.

Delhi Chief Minister and national leader of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to attend a meet to be organised by the Twenty20 at its base, Kizhakkambalam, on May 15.

The launch of the new political alliance will likely take place at this function.

AAP sources indicate that Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob will head the new coalition.

AAP will look to leverage the existing network of Twenty20 and its own goodwill among the public as it draws up an ambitious plan to emerge as a credible political force ahead of the next state election due in 2026.